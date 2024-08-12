FDA: 16,500 Cans of Baby Formula Recalled in 12 States

Approximately 16,500 cans of baby formula have been voluntarily recalled from CVS and H-E-B stores in 12 states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

The FDA posted the notice on August 8 stating that Perrigo Company issued a recall for three lots of a batch of Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder. The lots contained excessive levels of vitamin D, which is “unlikely to cause adverse health implications” with short-term consumption for most infants, but could “result in health complications” for “physiologically vulnerable infants,” the FDA said.

“There have been no reports of adverse events to date attributed to the elevated levels of Vitamin D in the product subject to this recall, which was determined through routine testing,” the FDA notice continues.

The H-E-B recalled product information is:

Lot code: T11LMXC, T09LMXC Use-by date: Nov. 11, 2025; Nov. 9, 2025

The CVS recalled product information is:

Lot code: T11LMXC Use-by date: Nov. 11, 2025

The affected products were shipped to several H-E-B stores in Texas on Feb. 2 and CVS stores on Feb. 6. The products were shipped to CVS locations in several states, including: Florida, California, South Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, Tennessee, New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Missouri.

Perrigo has notified H-E-B Grocery Company and CVS and asked them to remove the products from their stores and warehouses.

The FDA advised parents and caregivers who may have purchased the affected products to check for lot codes and “use by” dates, which can be found on the bottom of the package, and to contact their health care provider if they have any concerns.

Incidents of infants experiencing symptoms while using the product can be reported to the FDA here.