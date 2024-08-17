Kamala Harris’s Leftist Stepdaughter Pushes Controversial Drug Ketamine

Ella Emhoff, a leftist activist and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris (D), apparently has pushed the controversial drug ketamine for people dealing with chronic pain.

In several Instagram posts, Emhoff said that during her younger years, she had a spinal condition, and she suggested ketamine as a remedy for pain, the New York Post reported Saturday:

VP Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff pushes ketamine, ‘shorter work days’ in ‘pain management’ rant https://t.co/c0CrQniD2U pic.twitter.com/CcvGt4PnDd — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2024

“I was born with a tethered spine (iykyk) which caused my back to not properly lengthen when I was growing and caused a kyphosis (hunchback),” Emhoff, 25, with her face covered in Hello Kitty stickers, wrote to her 345,000 followers on Tuesday. … “Was in and out of doctors and PT for most of my adolescence Got lower back surgery grew a million inches and now deal with chronic pain,” she continued.

In a subsequent post, Emhoff shared a link to a Google document wherein she listed ketamine infusion as a pain therapy.

In 2022, John F. Kennedy International Airport port director for Customs and Border Protection Sal Ingrassia told Fox News there had been a “surprising” rise in the amount of ketamine coming in, according to Breitbart News.

“The uptick has been surprising, the amount of ketamine coming in. We know it’s being used as a party drug. Ketamine was originally — the original purpose was a horse tranquilizer,” Ingrassia said.

“That’s what ketamine was used for, and now they’ve found ways to use that as a drug. And it’s really concerning when you see a large amount like that and it’s concerning that it’s being used in a cocktail-type format with other drugs like fentanyl,” he added.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the surgical drug known as ketamine has been used as an alternative to opioids for those trying to manage chronic pain, the outlet reported in 2023.

“Ketamine was approved more than 50 years ago as a powerful anesthetic for patients undergoing surgery. At lower doses, it can produce psychedelic, out-of-body experiences, which made it a popular club drug in the 1990s. With its recent adoption for pain, patients are increasingly encountering those same effects,” the report said.

In November 2023, Breitbart News reported that Emhoff, who is a model and fashion designer, was raising money for Gaza following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.