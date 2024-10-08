An egg recall that began in early September has been upgraded to an even more serious status.

The Bonduel, Wisconsin, farm known as Milo’s Poultry Farms issued a recall when officials linked the eggs to a salmonella outbreak, Fox Business reported on Monday.

Sixty-five people fell ill and 24 were hospitalized as a result of the salmonella, Breitbart News reported on September 9.

The recall is centered on the eggs with all expiration dates that have the labels Milo’s Poultry Farms and Tony’s Fresh Market, per the Fox article:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed the recall’s latest Class I status to FOX Business on Monday. The FDA’s website says that Class I recalls are “situation[s] in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.” According to the FDA’s website, the recall impacts 345,417 dozen cartons of eggs – equaling more than four million eggs in total. The eggs were sold to stores and restaurants in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan over the summer.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said no deaths have been reported as a result of the situation.

The FDA’s discovery of the eggs testing positive for salmonella prompted the recall. Now, officials are advising people not to eat, sell, or serve the recalled eggs under the two brand names, the National Desk reported on Monday.

