While Democrats are attempting to tout their message of “joy” at their convention, Americans are suffering from the Biden-Harris inflation. Now, even the cost of eggs — a basic grocery staple — has shot up 147 percent since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have taken office three and a half years ago.

Data from the Producer Price Index data, not seasonally adjusted, shows that the price of eggs has shot up 147 percent from January 2021 to July 2024, covering nearly the entirety of Biden and Harris’s time in office.

This is an economic reality Americans have continued to grapple with over the course of the Biden-Harris administration, despite the fact that the White House remains in complete denial. In fact, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed in June that grocery prices went down under Biden’s leadership. That, of course, is categorically untrue, as Americans are facing the worst food inflation in nearly half a century.

As Breitbart News Economics Editor John Carney reported:

The numbers tell a grim story. Polls consistently show that inflation is the top concern for voters, and it’s easy to see why. Under the Biden-Harris administration, the cost of “food at home”—bureaucratese for groceries—has surged by over 21 percent. … Food inflation is at the heart of voter anxiety over price increases. The Financial Times poll found that seventy-eight percent of voters said food inflation is a major drag on their financial situation. Despite the rhetoric from the White House, which seeks to downplay this issue by pointing to recent moderations in price increases, the fact remains that grocery prices have skyrocketed under Harris’s watch. Harris played a pivotal role in the legislative agenda that led us to this point. Her tie-breaking votes in the Senate helped push through trillions in spending, which many economists say helped fuel the inflation crisis.

In other words, Americans — in the first three and a half years of the Biden-Harris administration — have experienced the biggest increase in food inflation under any president since Jimmy Carter.

For further perspective, the average price of 12 eggs in 2021 was well around $1.50. That is now over $3.00.

This economic reality comes as Harris — who has largely ignored issues caused by her and Biden’s policies — vows to reduce grocery costs by “making sure markets are competitive and fair.” Many are wondering why she has been unable to implement an effective policy to lower the price of groceries over her past three and a half years in office, which she has seemingly spent supporting policies that have fanned the flames of inflation.