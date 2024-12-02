WATCH: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shows Off Impressive Flip at the Gym

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), showed off some impressive moves in the gym on Sunday.

In a video recorded with fitness influencer Ike Catcher, Kennedy, 70, displayed his upper-body strength by pulling himself up using the bars of a squat rack before performing a reverse full-body flip:

Catcher also hoisted himself to the top of the rack and showed off his handstand skills.

“Practicing moves for my confirmation hearing,” Kennedy wrote in the Instagram post’s caption.

The post, which received nearly 280,000 likes in just 21 hours, also garnered comments praising Kennedy’s outstanding fitness for his age.

“Bro is 70. How could anyone not want this man in charge of health?!” one reply with over 18,200 likes exclaimed.

“You’re proving we are still able to stay in great shape as we age,” wrote Steve Lodge, a former California Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) added, “This is awesome.”