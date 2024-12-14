A surprise donation found inside a Salvation Army Red Kettle in Wheaton, Illinois, will help many people this Christmas.

The Salvation Army of Oakbrook Terrace discovered the gift that was found in the kettle at the Danada Square West Jewel-Osco, Fox 32 reported on Friday.

The donation was a gold coin that is valued at $2,700:

However, that was not the only thing found inside the kettle. The anonymous donor left a note simply signed “J,” which expressed the joy of the Christmas season and gratitude for the Salvation Army’s work.

“Merry Christmas – from the Jewel/Osco in Danada in Wheaton! My best wishes and blessings to Tina, the festive bell ringer, and to Cathleen and all those who serve at this wonderful Salvation Army ministry. Thank you for all you do. Wishing you all a joyful and Christ-centered holiday. By His Grace, J,” the message said.

According to the Salvation Army’s website, Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee came up with the idea in 1891, when he realized there were so many needy and hungry people in San Francisco. He wanted to feed them a Christmas dinner; therefore, he began thinking about how to do it:

As he pondered the issue, his thoughts drifted back to his sailor days in Liverpool, England. He remembered how at Stage Landing, where the boats came in, there was a large, iron kettle called “Simpson’s Pot” into which passers-by tossed a coin or two to help the poor. The next day Captain McFee placed a similar pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing at the foot of Market Street. Beside the pot, he placed a sign that read, “Keep the Pot Boiling.” He soon had the money to see that the needy people were properly fed at Christmas.

It has since become a tradition for people to leave small valuables inside the kettles as a show of anonymous generosity that helps those who need food, clothing, and rental assistance among other services.

In December 2023, one anonymous person dropped wedding rings into one of the kettles in Waltham, Massachusetts, Breitbart News reported at the time.