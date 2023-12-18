A member of the Salvation Army found a surprising donation Thursday inside a red kettle that was outside Market Basket in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Lt. Nicole Fullop could not believe her eyes when she found a wedding band, an engagement ring, and a note attached to the bundle, WCVB reported Saturday.

The anonymous donor wrote, “This ring is being given in love for a second time. Like the first time, I hope that this ring will bring joy and make a difference.”

Fullop told CBS Boston she was shocked by the gift while also feeling honored the person wanted to donate such precious items to the organization.

Images show the sparkling gold rings, one of which is set with what appears to be a diamond:

The jewelry is reportedly worth $1,500. That money will go toward helping local people in need.

“Food on a table for family, toys under a Christmas tree, a utility bill paid, rental assistance,” Fullop explained.

In response to the donor, Fullop said, “We thank you and we love you. Merry Christmas.”

According to the WCVB report, “A tradition of donating wedding rings through the Salvation Army’s kettles dates back to at least 2014, when a widow’s donation of her wedding and diamond engagement rings outside of Boston’s North Station touched off a spree of jewelry donations across the region.”

In November, the Salvation Army got a big surprise when someone put a gold coin worth $1,200 into one of the charity’s red kettles in a Chicago neighborhood, according to Breitbart News.

That gift will also help neighbors in need during the holiday season.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle History webpage said the kettles can also be found in places such as Korea, Japan, Chile, and several European countries.

“Everywhere, public contributions to Salvation Army kettles enable the organization to continue its year-round efforts at helping those who would otherwise be forgotten,” the site read.