A man from Trimont, Minnesota, was severely injured when his rechargeable heated insoles exploded inside his boot.

Mikaela Morris shared images online Friday of her husband Tyler’s injured foot and is urging people not to buy rechargeable heated apparel products, KENS 5 reported on Monday.

Mikaela said the insoles were not turned on when the incident happened and she rushed him to an emergency room for medical attention. Doctors later contacted the burn center at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) regarding the case.

“Dr at the ER explained to us that this was 2nd degree burns and the HCMC would probably want to see him to check it out. So made the appointment at HCMC and headed there this morning. Come to find out it’s 2nd degree burn with possibility of some 3rd degree burns,” she wrote. “Now starts the process of hoping and praying that his body does what it needs to heal properly. I’m only writing this to say DO NOT BUY ANYTHING that comes from China!” she added: When your husband calls and tells you he needs you to take him to the ER because his heated insole just exploded, mind… Posted by Mikaela Morris on Friday, December 13, 2024

Tyler bought the insoles from Amazon in 2023 for outside activities. The insoles were sold by a China-based company known as iHeat. However, the KENS article noted the product is no longer available on the site.

When Breitbart News searched Tuesday for “heated apparel” on Amazon, we found numerous items such as heated jackets, vests, and scarves.

When Tyler was using the insoles on Thursday, they were not working well but he continued wearing them while getting ready to put a fish house on a lake. However, he began feeling a stabbing sensation in his heel. “Then it started getting super, super hot, and I started freaking out, and there was white smoke just billowing out of my boot,” he recalled.

He kicked off his boot and the insole was in pieces. Tyler noted a doctor told him he was the third victim of the same problem she had seen in one week.

Now, Tyler may need skin grafts to repair the injury. The couple is warning others to avoid those products for their own safety.

Social media users replied to Mikaela’s post with well wishes for her husband’s healing process.

“Praying for Tyler to heal fastly and infection free!” one person wrote, while another said, “That is horrible! My husband had to spend time in the HCMC Burn Center. They are great. Wish you guys all the best.”