A holiday market stall erupted into flames at Bryant Park early Friday in New York City; video footage shows the terrifying scene.

Officials with the FDNY said the fire occurred just after 9:00 a.m. in the area of West 40th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, the New York Post reported.

“Firefighters were continuing to work to knock down the flames about a half-hour later,” the outlet noted. Images show the fire sending dark smoke into the sky as others show emergency crews at the scene:

ABC 7 noted the fire transpired one week “after a fire broke out at another nearby holiday market in Herald Square.”

Some social media users referred to the “holiday market” as the Bryant Park Christmas Village, and one person shared the video footage of the blaze, which was next to the park’s carousel.

The clip shows firefighters at the scene while spectators watched the flames grow higher:

Aerial video footage offers another point of view as the smoke from the fire filled the Manhattan skyline:

“There was no immediate word on injuries, or the cause of the inferno,” the Post report said. The ABC 7 article said the market was scheduled to run until January 5 but would not open to the public until 11:00 a.m.

According to photos of the scene taken by photographer Howard Weiss, the fire was eventually extinguished. However, it left a huge mess in its wake, the damaged shack and ash scattered all over the scene:

When a reporter asked an FDNY firefighter at the scene, “How big of a fire concern are the markets throughout the city?” he replied, “I don’t think they’re a concern at all. I just think we had two fires”:

Another reporter asked him if there was anything malicious behind the blaze, and he said, “No, it’s all under investigation right now, so I don’t have anything to say about that.”