A family in Chippewa County, Michigan, devastated by a house fire on Christmas Day is getting much needed support from neighbors.

The fire happened at the home on Johnson Road in Rudyard on Wednesday afternoon, where emergency responders realized the structure was fully engulfed in the blaze, Mid-Michigan Now reported on Thursday.

The family of six were not sure what they would do once they learned that the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said the home appeared to be a total loss.

However, volunteers with the county’s Victim Services Unit (VSU) responded to help them, along with other community members.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a statement that read, “I would like to personally thank all of our Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office VSU advocates who responded today.”

“It takes special people to give up their time and volunteer to help those in need, especially on Christmas. Our VSU was called out to assist a family of 6 who lost their house to a fire. Gob [sic] Bless you all,” it said:

BIG THANK YOUI would like to personally thank all of our Chippewa County Sheriff's Office VSU advocates who responded… Posted by Chippewa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 25, 2024

A woman named Christin McKerchie, who appears to be a family member, said in a Facebook post that her daughter, Kayla, was the one who lost her house to the blaze.

She added the home was built by Kayla’s father for his children before he passed away.

“Miraculously, Kayla and her children, Estella (5), Jeremy (4), Everett (2), and baby Jasper (1 month) were all able to escape safely after waking up from their naps. Thankfully, their two dogs also made it out unharmed,” McKerchie explained. She also expressed gratitude to everyone who offered their support and said the family would be staying with her for the time being.

“Right now, we are still in shock, processing everything, and are deeply grateful that everyone, including the dogs, are safe. It’s truly a miracle,” she wrote. A photo on her post shows firefighters at the scene:

This afternoon, my daughter Kayla lost her family home to a devastating fire, one that her father, Judd, built many… Posted by Christin McKerchie on Wednesday, December 25, 2024

McKerchie later shared a list of items the family needed, writing, “Any donations are incredibly appreciated!”

As of Saturday afternoon, a GoFundMe she organized has raised $19,050 for the family to help them in recovery.

“We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community during this devastating time,” she wrote on the fundraising page.

“We know that the road ahead will be long, but with your help, Kayla, Jeremy, and their children will be able to take the first steps toward healing and rebuilding their lives,” McKerchie added.

On Saturday, she posted a photo of the children, who are safe and sound:

UPDATE – Taking a Moment to Recharge. We want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude for the incredible… Posted by Christin McKerchie on Saturday, December 28, 2024

“These little moments keep us grounded (sometimes, lol) and remind us that joy still exists in the midst of it all,” she wrote.