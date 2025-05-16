A cat in Lakeland, Florida, has shocked his caregivers after going on an epic journey to return home.

George the cat lives at the Loma Verde complex where neighbors take care of his every need, WTSP reported Thursday.

When they decided to take him to be neutered at the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), they could not have imagined the lengths he would go to to get back to his happy place.

An image shows George eating a meal at home:

George had busted out of his cage and disappeared behind the facility when a community member went to pick him up after the procedure, and SPCA workers did everything they could to find the cat.

The staff members even hoisted each other over a tall fence he scaled in an effort to try and capture him, however, George was determined to evade them, Fox 13 reported. His escape was even more incredible because the cat still had anesthesia in his system.

Several days later, George turned up again in his community, which was nearly three miles from the SPCA. George’s owner, Bob Beasock, said, “He had to go through two or three subdivisions, around a couple of lakes, and cross five or six roads. If I had been stuck there, I would’ve called an Uber. But, George didn’t have that option.”