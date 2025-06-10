Watch Live: NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya Testifies Before Senate

National Institutes for Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, June 10.

Bhattacharya will answer questions about the NIH’s proposed budget.

On Monday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., head of the NIH’s parent agency the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced the removal of all current members of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) to be replaced with candidates of his choosing.