VIDEO: Blind Man Escapes Deadly New York House Fire by Feeling Walls for Heat

A 24-year-old blind man escaped a recent house fire in Cicero, New York, but his grandparents were tragically killed and neighbors are reeling from the loss.

Cicero Police Chief Steve Rotunno said the fire erupted on Saturday at the home on Crockett Drive and an 81-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman tragically lost their lives, Syracuse.com reported on Sunday.

According to Cicero Fire Chief Jim Perrin, their grandson, who is blind, smelled smoke and was able to get out of the house in the nick of time by feeling the walls and sensing the heat and colder air as he made his way out the back door.

Aerial video footage shows smoke rising from the house, and News Channel 9 noted that 14 agencies responded to battle the flames that had spread from the attached garage:

The blind man made it out of the house as firefighters were on their way to the scene, and neighbors rushed over to help him get to an ambulance. He was then transported to a local hospital for care. Meanwhile, Perrin said the elderly couple was apparently trapped inside the house. Firefighters eventually located the woman after making it through the front door. Officials pronounced her deceased at the scene.