Dr. Oz Leaps into Action When Pharma Exec Faints in Oval Office

Dr. Mehmet Oz leaped into action Thursday during an Oval Office press conference with other Trump administration health officials when a pharmaceutical executive passed out.

Oz, a television personality and President Donald Trump’s administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), was standing next to Health and Human Services (HHS) Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while listening to remarks from Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks when Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay appeared to be faint:

Video captured by press at the White House shows Oz notice Findlay’s impairment and rush to catch him before he dropped to the floor. After Findlay landed on his knees, Oz helped two other men carefully lay him on his back.

President Trump, who had been sitting behind his desk, also stood up and appeared to monitor the situation before White House staffers shooed out members of the press.

The press conference resumed about 30 minutes later, with Trump announcing that Findlay was “fine.”

“One of the representatives of the companies, of one of these companies, got a little bit lightheaded,” the president said, according to LiveNow from Fox. “We saw he went down, and he’s fine. They just sent him out, and he’s got doctors here. But he’s fine.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also confirmed to reporters, “The gentleman is okay,” the Daily Caller reported.

Prior to the interruption, drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk were announcing a deal with the Trump administration on expanding coverage and reducing prices for obesity medications Zepbound and Wegovy.

Oz also rushed to help his 11-year-old granddaughter, Philomena, in April when she briefly fainted during his swearing-in ceremony:

He later confirmed on social media that she “recovered quickly” and got to speak with Trump afterwards:

