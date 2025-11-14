A teacher who is also a wife and mother of two young children in Idaho Falls, Idaho, got the surprise of her life recently thanks to a Secret Santa.

Charlotte has been working hard to support her family since her husband Shawn was rushed to a hospital in Utah and doctors discovered he had an extremely high white blood cell count, East Idaho News reported Thursday.

In September, he was flown to a medical facility in Utah and he and his family learned he had chronic leukemia.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is a cancer that affects a person’s blood and bone marrow:

The term “chronic” in chronic lymphocytic leukemia refers to the slower progression of this cancer. CLL typically progresses more slowly than other types of leukemia. The term “lymphocytic” refers to the cells affected by the disease. The cells are a group of white blood cells called lymphocytes. Lymphocytes help your body fight infection.