PHOTO — Texas Homeless Man Rescues Mom, Baby from Near Drowning: ‘One of God’s Angels’

A homeless man is being praised for rescuing a mother and her baby from an extremely dangerous situation in Dickinson, Texas, on Thursday night.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. when the 22-year-old mother was driving her minivan in the 1100 block of FM 517, I-45 Now reported.

Moments after she lost control of the vehicle, the mother veered across several lanes of traffic and went down an embankment before crashing into the Dickinson Bayou.

A homeless man who lives nearby saw what happened and immediately took action to rescue the mother and her baby who was secured in a car seat. The rescuer paddled out to the site in his canoe, got them to safety on the shore, then handed the baby to a police officer.

When the initial incident happened, nearby store employees called 911 for help which alerted first responders to the situation.

The mother and her baby, who did not suffer severe injuries, were taken to a local medical facility and are expected to be fine, according to ABC 13.

A photo shows the submerged minivan after the homeless man bravely rescued the two people inside it:

“The Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the crash. They used their boat to take the tow truck driver out to the van so it could be hooked up and pulled from the water,” the ABC article read.

A detective with the Dickinson Police Department told I-45 Now the mother may have been distracted or fatigued when the crash happened, noting there was no evidence of alcohol or drugs in relation to the incident.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the rescue, with one person writing, “Praise the Lord for this homeless man that saved this lady and her baby! May the Lord bless this man and bring good things to him in 2026!”

“One of God’s angels,” another person commented, while someone else said, “Not all angels have wings. God bless this hero.”