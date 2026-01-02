The five-year-old son of Catholic influencer and speaker Paul Kim has died following a severe case of the flu, and prayers for his family are coming in from around the world.

Kim announced his family’s loss in a social media post on Thursday after his son passed away on Wednesday, the Catholic News Agency reported.

“Micah Joseph is beginning the new year basking in the never ending glory, love, and peace of God,” Kim wrote, adding, “Our hearts are broken; but we trust in the Lord. Please pray for my family and me as we learn how to live by faith and not by sight”:

The little boy, who was in the hospital for over a week, suffered from a severe case of the flu, internal bleeding, and other complications.

In a social media post on December 21, Kim alerted social media users and said Micah was in the emergency room and not doing well.

“Please storm Heaven and beg Jesus to heal him and bring him back to full health. Thank you!” he wrote:

During his hospitalization, doctors performed emergency chest surgery to stabilize his heart function. Although his life support was slowly reduced and his lungs appeared to be recovering, an MRI showed Micah had severe brain damage and would not recover from the illness.

It is important to note the flu is severely affecting children this season and hospitalizations doubled in one week, NBC News reported Tuesday.

“Doctors say they expect to see an increase in flu cases for at least the next several weeks, with illnesses not leveling off until the end of January or possibly February,” the outlet said.

The strain of the illness is being called the “Super Flu,” per KOB 4, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes flu is a contagious respiratory illness that can be mild or severe.

In his post about the loss of his son, Kim shared his gratitude to everyone for the support shown to his family amid such difficulty.

“Thank you for all the love, prayers, and compassion that a countless number of you have showed us. May God truly bless you. Your prayers for Micah were answered, but in a different way than what we had all hoped for. God healed and welcomed him into eternal life. He is where we all want to be,” he stated.