Specialty Chocolate Recall Expanded Due to Salmonella Concerns

A specialty chocolate brand has expanded its recall to more products due to concerns about salmonella contamination.

Spring & Mulberry’s voluntary recall expanded after the announcement about the recall on Monday involved one product, Fox Business reported Thursday.

The updated list includes the flavors named Early Grey, Lavender Rose, Mango Chili, Mint Leaf, Mixed Berry, Mulberry Fennel, Pecan Date, and Pure Dark Minis.

“The affected products were available for purchase online and through select retail partners nationwide since September 15, 2025,” the company said in its announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website.

The affected lot numbers on the recalled products include: 025258, 025259, 025260, 025283, 025255, 025275, 025281, 025337, 025345, 025261, 025265, 025267, 025268, 025339, 025343, and 025273.

Spring & Mulberry said its plant-based sweets are made with no added sugar, cacao, and organic ingredients.

“There have been no confirmed illnesses or adverse health effects reported to date. The potential for contamination was first noted after routine third-party testing conducted by the company’s contract manufacturer revealed finished product tested positive for Salmonella,” the company stated on the FDA website.

“Customers who have purchased the affected lots listed above should not consume the products and dispose of them immediately. Customers may request a refund or replacement by contacting Spring & Mulberry at recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code,” it added.

According to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, salmonella is a bacteria that is common in food poisoning. It can cause illness that typically lasts a few days:

When you get salmonella, it means enough bacteria have gotten past your stomach acid and immune system to make you sick. Salmonella bacteria invade and destroy the cells that line your intestines. This makes it hard for your body to absorb water, which can give you stomach cramps. The water leaves your body in the form of diarrhea.

Because salmonella is contagious and can be passed from person to person or from pets, it is important for people to wash their hands after using the bathroom and while they are sick.