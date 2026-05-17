The driver of a septic truck was severely injured Thursday afternoon when a train hit his vehicle in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The incident happened at the train tracks near the 2900 block of Yadkin Road around 4:00 p.m. When police arrived they found the truck had been overturned, WTKR reported.

The truck driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for care.

In a social media post regarding the crash, the Chesapeake Police Department detailed the incident and said “A minor fuel‑related hazmat situation was identified at the scene; however, there is no immediate danger to the public.”

Video footage of the crash showed the truck slowly approaching and crossing the train tracks. The train could be heard approaching and its horn was blaring in warning. However, the vehicle did not make it in time and the train struck its tail-end with a loud “boom.”

The impact sent the truck spinning and flipping upside down into the roadway below the tracks while a green liquid poured out of the large container on its trailer. A person behind the camera was heard saying “Oh my God!” as the truck lay in the road:

“Preliminary findings indicate that the truck failed to stop at a posted stop sign prior to the collision,” police said, “This incident remains under active investigation.” The agency also encouraged anyone with more information to contact them.