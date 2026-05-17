Ronda Rousey fans witnessed an epic win Saturday when she forced former MMA fighter Gina Carano to tap out after only 17 seconds.

Neither Rousey nor Carano has entered the ring in years — Rousey hasn’t fought in nearly ten years, and Carano moved on from the game 17 years ago — but if Rousey just fought her last round, she went out as a winner, Fox News reported.

Rousey was in command of the bout from the very beginning, charging in at Carano, securing a clinch, performing a perfect judo takedown, delivering a few quick jabs to the face, and then deploying her famed armbar, causing Carano to tap out quickly before she really even had a chance to make any moves of her own.

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Despite the brevity of the match and Carano’s quick loss, the two fighters embraced in mutual respect afterward.

“I was hoping to come out as unscathed as possible,” Rousey said after the match. “I didn’t really want to hurt her. Luckily, it was beautiful martial arts, that’s what I think it was. It was art.”

Carano admitted that she had hoped the fight would last longer than it did.

“I wanted that to last longer,” Carano said. “I felt so ready. I’ve never felt that good. But I haven’t been here for 17 years … and I wanted to hit her.”

Rousey, though, disagreed. She was quite happy it was over in seconds.

“Hell no,” she said when asked if she had hoped it lasted longer. “My husband and my kids are watching me. I don’t want to put them through anything more than I have to.”

Rousey has said that this will be her last fight. If so, she is going out on top.

“There’s no way I could’ve ended it better than this,” Rousey said after the win. “I want to have some more babies, and I’ve got to get cooking.”

Carano, though, insisted she “felt great” after the bout and said she’s considering joining more fights in the near future.

“I fell back in love with mixed martial arts. There’s so many things to think about here. It’s just (that) the fight didn’t go my way,” the Star Wars actress said.

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