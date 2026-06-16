Cleveland Clinic Agrees to Ban on Transgender Procedures for Minors in DOJ Settlement

The Cleveland Clinic has agreed to a ban on transgender-related medical procedures for minors as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The hospital will also pay $308,000 to resolve allegations of false billing related to false diagnosis codes, as well as commit an additional $2 million toward care for people who have detransitioned after receiving trans-related medical services, according to a report by WKYC.

The settlement states that Cleveland Clinic is forbidden from providing patients younger than 18 years of age with puberty blockers, hormone treatments, or any other transgender-related services — which the agreement describes as “sex-rejecting procedures.”

The hospital is also prohibited from referring minors for those transgender-related procedures, coordinating such services through third parties, or owning or operating facilities that provide them.

Currently Ohio law does not allow transgender-related medical procedures for minors.

The agreement settles allegations that Cleveland Clinic has been presenting false diagnosis codes to Ohio Medicaid since January 1, 2020, for transgender- and gender identity-related services provided to minors.

Federal and state officials reportedly said the hospital used diagnosis codes for unspecified endocrine disorders instead of codes they argue would more accurately reflect the reasons for the procedures.

The Cleveland Clinic described the matter as “an unintentional coding issue involving a small number of patients,” telling WKYC, “We are pleased to have worked collaboratively toward a resolution.”

“We remain focused on providing exceptional care to our patients and communities,” the health system added. “We have complied and will continue to comply with all federal and state laws.”

When announcing the settlement, the DOJ noted that the agreement comes from its ongoing nationwide investigation into health providers offering transgender-related medical services to minors.

“The Department of Justice is steadfastly committed to protecting America’s children,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said.

Last month the department revealed that Texas Children’s Hospital had agreed to pay a $10 million fine, permanently ban sex-rejecting medical procedures to minors, and establish a clinic dedicated to treating detransitioners, which is the first of its kind.

“Just as the resolution with Texas Children’s, today’s resolution with Cleveland Clinic furthers that commitment and puts these providers on notice that this Department will vigorously enforce federal law where children are put at risk,” Woodward added.

Officials with the DOJ reportedly went on to say that Cleveland Clinic “took significant steps entitling it to credit for cooperation with the Department in its investigation.”

“At all times during the investigation, Cleveland Clinic remained cooperative, proactive, and solution-driven, as highlighted by its multi-million dollar commitment to providing care to the victims who most need it,” the department said.

Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate, meanwhile, said the DOJ will continue investigating health providers and pharmaceutical companies involved in transgender-related procedures for minors.

“I am grateful for this resolution with Cleveland Clinic, but our work is far from over,” Shumate said. “Our division will continue to work tirelessly to protect America’s children and hold accountable those that have preyed on vulnerable children, whether they be pharmaceutical companies or medical providers.”