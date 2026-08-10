Recall: Taylor Farms Pulls Foods Containing Jalapeños amid Salmonella Concerns

California-based Taylor Farms is recalling certain products in some states due to fears of possible salmonella contamination, the news coming after the producer faced criticism over a cyclosporiasis outbreak.

The most recent recall that was announced Sunday pertained to items containing jalapeños, NBC News reported Monday, noting some retailers affected by the decision were Walmart, Kroger, and Whole Foods.

Officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been probing a recent salmonella outbreak.

The supplier said it had “voluntarily recalled the products, including salsas and guacamole, after being notified that Coast Citrus Distributors was recalling the fresh peppers,” the NBC report continued. “Taylor Farms products were also recalled from Target, Trader Joe’s, and Scarborough, Maine-based supermarket chain Hannaford across about 20 states.”

Salmonella is considered a common bacteria that is found in animal and human intestinal tracts and shed through feces, per the Mayo Clinic.

“Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food,” the clinic said, noting symptoms include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, chills, headache, and bloody stools.

Although anyone can be infected with salmonella, those at a higher risk were children under five years old, adults 50 years and older with underlying medical issues, adults 65 and older, those with weakened immune systems, and people who travel internationally, according to the CDC.

“A multistate salmonella outbreak — which has sickened at least 345 people and led to 36 hospitalizations — has been linked to fresh jalapeños from a farmer in Sinaloa, Mexico, that were distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors,” the New York Post reported.

However, Taylor Farms said it was no longer sourcing from the farmer in Mexico, the NBC report noted.

The supplier also said it was not aware of any reported illnesses connected to the recalled food items, according to CBS News.