PHOTOS: Missouri Deputy Attorney General Rescued After Six Days Lost in Wyoming Mountains

Missouri Deputy Attorney General Shaun Mackelprang has been found alive six days after he embarked on a hiking trip in Wyoming.

Crews found him Wednesday morning and he has since been reunited with his loved ones, Fox News reported Thursday.

In a social media post, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office said he was found in the Wind River Range.

He was spotted in an isolated area where cell phones often fail and it is rare to come across another person, according to the Wind River Visitors Council website.

Per the sheriff’s office:

Mackelprang was located this morning in the vicinity of Scott Lake following an extensive search effort utilizing ground search teams, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team, and Tip Top Search and Rescue’s helicopter. Search and rescue personnel located Mackelprang and safely prepared him for helicopter extraction from the backcountry at approximately 0945 this morning.

Mackelprang began his trek from the Green River Lakes Trailhead on August 20 with a planned destination of Gannett Peak. Search operations were initiated after he was reported missing and his vehicle was located at the trailhead.

The agency’s post featured images of his rescue and the moment he was reunited with loved ones:

Missouri Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway also expressed her gratitude and joy that he had been safely found.

“We are thrilled to hear that Deputy Attorney General Shaun Mackelprang has been located. Our office is beyond grateful for everyone’s prayers and the steadfast work of the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and drone team, Tip Top Search and Rescue’s volunteers and helicopter crew, and Wyoming State leaders,” she wrote in a social media post:

His brother, Romel Mackelprang, said he was suffering from dehydration and was disoriented when he was rescued, noting his brother had been working to climb the highest points in all 50 states and Gannett Peak was 45th on the list.

An image showed Mackelprang with a loved one and the mountain range:

It is initially unclear what happened during his six days in the wilderness.

“This successful outcome is the result of the tremendous effort and coordination of Tip Top Search and Rescue volunteers, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office personnel and the SCSO Drone Team, along with the support of everyone who provided information or assistance throughout the search,” the sheriff’s office said.