Florida’s Republican governor is encouraging Texans to remain in the Lone Star State despite the Democrat Party’s huge midterm wins.

In a social media post Saturday, DeSantis referred to the headline of an article that read “GOP governors invite Texans to their states to flee blue wave.”

DeSantis wrote in his response that “Texans should stand strong, not flee. It’s too important a state to leave just because one election doesn’t go our way.”

Social media users responded to his post, one person writing, “Agreed. We will take Texas back,” while someone else said, “Stay in your states, and fight!!!!”

Texas was hit with a blue wave in the midterms as Democrats made a sweep of statewide executive branch offices, Breitbart News reported November 4: The sweep likely led to a Democratic takeover of the Texas House. The Texas Senate may be the only Republican beachhead, but a Democratic Lt. Governor will preside over the body. At the top of the ballot, Democrat State Representative James Talarico unseated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton by 55 to 43 percent, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s unofficial results tally. The Texas Tribune reported that urban and suburban counties accounted for more than 4.2 million of Talarico’s 5.4 million votes. Rural and exurban counties tried to hold the line but could only deliver about 1.6 million votes. Talarico also carried the border counties by more than 2:1. WATCH — Democrat James Talarico Says the New Testament Mandates Obamacare: Right before the midterm elections, DeSantis Right before the midterm elections, DeSantis offered a message stating, “Fellow Republicans, please go out and vote on Tuesday. We’ve done so much in the great state of Florida. We’ve led the nation in so many things. We’ve got to keep that momentum going.”

He also warned, “Do not give the Democrats an inch. They get an inch, they’ll take a mile. We don’t want to end up like California. We don’t want to end up like Illinois. We’ve got to keep the momentum going. Please vote Republican on Tuesday.”

On the nationwide level, DeSantis later predicted that Democrats will make things worse when they come into power in the new year, per Breitbart News.

“Democrats plan to ‘tackle’ affordability, but they will not address the reason — massive borrowing, printing and spending — we have had and continue to have inflation in the first place,” he stated. “If anything, they will add gas to the fire like Biden did.”