The incoming Democrat attorney general for Texas said he will not defend the Bible’s Ten Commandments being displayed in public school classrooms.

The state’s Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson said his opinion was that the state law directing schools to place the Ten Commandments in classrooms was “unconstitutional.” He said, “The court will have the ultimate say as to what’s constitutional and what is not, but I’m the one who says what the state’s position is, and it will not be the position the state has previously taken,” the Hill reported Friday.

Just after the midterm elections when Democrats swept the U.S. House and Senate, Breitbart News reported Johnson was previously a composer for the music and acclaimed anime series known as “Dragon Ball Z,” and he said after winning his race in Texas he would do nothing to stop out-of-state abortionists from flooding his state with abortion pills.

The Hill article continued:

Texas is one of multiple Republican-led states that recently passed laws requiring public school classrooms to post the Ten Commandments. A judge ruled a similar law in Arkansas is unconstitutional, while the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled with Texas that its law could stand. Outgoing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) called the federal court ruling a “major victory for Texas and our moral values.” His office staunchly defended the Ten Commandments law, which was championed by state Republicans, arguing that it was “important that students learn from them every single day.”

Click here to read the text of the Ten Commandments.

According to Discovering Theology website, “No other document in world history has so profoundly changed humanity for the better as the Ten Commandments,” and the website also noted that these ancient laws “have been foundational to the moral and legal structures of countless societies. While rooted in biblical history, their influence has shaped the course of civilization, extending far beyond their religious origin.”

In a 2023 piece for the Catholic Exchange, Ed Van Buskirk wrote that “enlightened thinkers” have convinced many that the Ten Commandments are simply arbitrary rules and “Having been removed from the schools, courts, and public squares, the memory people have of the Commandments has faded, causing confusion, chaos, and division.”

Meanwhile, Fox News reported Saturday, “In a filing with the high court earlier this month, attorneys from Paxton’s office cited Johnson’s reluctance to back the law as a reason the justices should decline to hear a challenge to it.”