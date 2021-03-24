SiriusXM Revives ‘Disorder at the Border’ Special amid Ongoing Crisis

SiriusXM Patriot has revived its “Disorder at the Border” audio documentary special, in collaboration with Breitbart News, amid the ongoing crisis at the United States-Mexico border.

In November 2019, SiriusXM Patriot and Breitbart News had the rare opportunity to follow U.S. Border Patrol agents while patrolling and apprehending migrants along the border where the Mexican Drug Cartels traffic large quantities of weapons, drugs, and humans every day.

The four-part series, which first aired last year, features a front-line look for listeners at Border Patrol agents’ jobs on both land and water along the Rio Grande Valley.

Now, the full series is available on SiriusXM streaming and the SiriusXM app. To listen, readers can go to either and search for “Disorder At The Border.” The series is also expected to re-air on SiriusXM Patriot sometime in April.

The documentary is narrated by Breitbart News Editor in Chief Alex Marlow and features Breitbart News’ Cartel Chronicles project co-founders Brandon Darby and Ildefonso Ortiz; Breitbart News reporters Bob Price and John Binder; and Breitbart News Video Editor Matt Perdie.

“This was one of the most important projects we have ever worked on, and I wish it wasn’t necessary to revisit it,” Marlow said. “Sadly, thanks to the current border surge, which has been aided and abetted by the American government, we had to bring it back. I thank SiriusXM for their efforts as well as the incredible efforts of our Breitbart staff.”

President Joe Biden, after taking office, ended former President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program and cooperative asylum agreements with Central America which served as a legal wall to reduce illegal immigration to the U.S.

Since then, illegal immigration has skyrocketed.

In February, for instance, almost 100,000 border crossers were apprehended — an increase of 170 percent compared to the same time last year. The total number of illegal aliens who successfully crossed the border, undetected, since October 2020 has surpassed 118,000, Breitbart News exclusively reported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.