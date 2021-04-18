“There seemed to be a lot of confusion as to what was happening,” said Cesar Espinosa, director of the group FIEL Houston. “The people that were there looked like they were in a sad stance, kind of with their head down and seemed like they were wiping tears away,” he explained. The Fox article continued: The Houston Chronicle reported Saturday that the closure followed its reporting about crowding at the facility — and that an adult staffer from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had died there Friday night in an incident that was unrelated to the transfer of the girls. The girls at the Houston facility had been there since April 1.

The site was known as an Emergency Intake Site for Unaccompanied Children and operated by the National Association of Christian Churches, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The death of the volunteer, who was also a federal employee, was not related to the site’s closure, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) told ABC 13.

The volunteer reportedly experienced a medical emergency Friday and later passed away.

“That was the only reason that there were ambulances there the night before,” the representative said, adding the person’s death was due to underlying health conditions.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the episode and the person’s name is not public.

Espinosa told reporters he toured the facility and claimed there was no room for social distancing.

“They were only allowed to get up from their cot to use the restroom as well as to shower,” Espinosa commented, adding everything brought in was temporary, such as showers and restrooms.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a statement on Saturday regarding the closure: