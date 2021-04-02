Report: New Houston Facility to House 500 Unaccompanied Migrant Girls

Approximately 500 underage female migrants are expected to begin arriving at a new facility in Houston, Texas. The location is one of several which opened in response to a spike in unaccompanied alien children (UACs) arriving at the U.S. border since President Joe Biden took office.

The new facility will be run by the National Association of Christian Churches, KHOU-11 reported. The facility currently has space and bedding for 500 underage females, however, it remains unclear how they will be affected by the rapidly increasing number of migrants crossing the Rio Grande each day. The facilities are meant to house the migrants until a sponsor in the U.S., usually, a relative, can be found.

U.S. Border Patrol and Department of Homeland Security detention facilities have been overwhelmed by the number of Central American migrants smuggled into the U.S. by cartel-connected actors. Some of those facilities are at 10-times their capacity as officials try to move arriving migrants along the process, while others are released without court dates.

The arrival of new minors has already led the administration to open detention centers in eight Texas cities with the possibility of more in the near future.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.