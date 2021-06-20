Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Death of Florida Police Officer

John Binder

A twice-deported illegal alien has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of 32-year-old Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Oliver in November 2016.

Days ago, illegal alien Francisco Portillo-Fuentes of El Salvador pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in connection to Oliver’s death after a judge dismissed a murder indictment against him.

Now, Portillo-Fuentes faces up to 12 years in prison and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency upon his release. Oliver is survived by his young daughter, who was 6-years-old at the time of her father’s death.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Oliver with his daughter. (Photo via Facebook)

On November 19, 2016, as Breitbart News reported at the time, Portillo-Fuentes was running from the United States Border Patrol in Texas after having already been deported twice from the U.S. — once for a drunk driving conviction.

Three days after re-entering the U.S. via the southern border, Portillo-Fuentes was found in Florida. Oliver responded with another sheriff’s deputy to help a Border Patrol agent who was investigating six men in a truck.

Three of the men were identified as illegal aliens, including Portillo-Fuentes. While trying to transfer the men to a patrol car, Portillo-Fuentes took off running from the officers.

Oliver pursued Portillo-Fuentes but was hit and killed by an SUV as he tried to cross the roadway. Portillo-Fuentes was arrested about 12 hours later.

