Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Plunges to 32% in Texas

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating in Texas took a steep downturn by a net 24 points, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

The poll, conducted September 24–27 among 863 registered Texas voters, found that 32 percent approve of Biden’s job handling, while 61 percent disapprove. Another six percent did not provide a response.

The same Texas poll was last taken in June, and that one found 45 percent approved of Biden’s job handling, while 50 percent disapproved, which means that since June, approval of the president has fallen a net 24 points.

Broken down by issue, the president’s approval ratings in September on both coronavirus and border policy plummeted, a net 26 points and a net 16 points, respectively. While the coronavirus question saw the greater drop, Biden’s approval rating on the border question is far lower, sitting at 20 percent approval versus 71 percent disapproval.

The ongoing southern border crisis has the greatest direct impact on Texas — the state with the longest shared border with Mexico — and Biden’s dramatic ratings drop coincides with a new element to the crisis entering the spotlight in early September — a swell of Haitian illegal migrants flooding Del Rio, Texas.

The influx of Haitians caused an uproar from many across the political spectrum after photos and videos emerged of thousands of the new arrivals using ragged makeshift tents under the Del Rio International Bridge upon entering the U.S. illegally.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted Sunday his department had released at least 12,000 Haitian illegal migrants into the U.S. interior but that that number “could be even higher.”

Breitbart News’s Neil Munro detailed the border-related findings in the poll:

The Quinnipiac poll showcases the political damage inflicted by Biden’s invite to migrants. For example, 78 percent of independent voters disapprove of Biden’s border policies, while just 13 percent support those policies. Only 26 percent of Texas Hispanics support those policies, while 66 percent disapprove. Only 33 percent of blacks support his border policies, the poll said. Biden’s border policies have only 52 percent support from Democrats.

A majority, or 57 percent, of those polled also said they support deportation of the Haitian illegal migrants.

Quinnipiac pollster Tim Malloy observed that the “tidal wave” of Haitian illegal migrants “from the poorest country in the Western hemisphere … no doubt evokes sympathy. But Texans say sending them home was the right choice.”

The results of the Quinnipiac poll also show that broken down by race, Biden’s overall approval rating is at 37 percent for Hispanic voters, 56 percent for black voters, and 25 percent for white voters.

The low approval rating among Hispanic voters is similar to that of a Dallas Morning News/University of Texas-Tyler poll conducted September 7–14, which found 35 percent of Hispanic voters in Texas approved of Biden’s job handling, while 54 percent disapproved.

The Quinnipiac poll’s margin of error is 3.3 percent.

