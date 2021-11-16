Watch: DHS Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Senate Grilling

President Joe Biden’s border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, is facing a Senate hearing today.

Republican Senators are expected to grill Mayorkas — who can be very prickly when facing criticism — about variety of topics, including the inflow of economic migrants and youths, or “Unaccompanied Alien Children.”

But few of the GOP Senators know enough about the complexities of immigration law to overcome Mayorkas’ evasions and dodges.

Democratic Senators are expected to provide cover for Mayorkas. For example, they will ask questions he wants to answer, or questions that interest only a few people, such as the border-crossing rules with Canada.