Watch: GOP Senators Finally Push Back Against Alejandro Mayorkas

GOP Senators are finally fighting back against President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The pushback was revealed Wednesday afternoon, during a hearing held by the Senate Homeland and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“The time has come for you to resign,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told Mayorkas.

“You’re not enforcing the law,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said to the DHS chief.

“This is an extraordinary failure,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told Mayorkas. “It cries for a change in leadership.”

But Mayorkas is using his expertise in immigration law to evade the legislators’ criticism.

Mayorkas is also arguing that the border chaos can only be resolved by accepting his demand for a major immigration expansion, including expanded programs to deliver even more wage-cutting workers to U.S. employers. “Legislation is a solution,” he said.