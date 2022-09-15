President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed his frustration with Republican governors sending migrants from the Southern border to Democrat-run cities, calling their actions “Un-American.”

“Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props,” Biden said. “What they’re doing is simply wrong. It’s un-American. It’s reckless”

The president spoke at the Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala celebrating the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Biden reacted to the news Thursday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew a group of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and that Texas Gov. Greg Abbot sent a busload of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’s home in Washington, DC.

He defended his administration’s immigration system, blaming Republicans for getting in the way.

“We have a process in place to manage migrants at the border. We’re working to make sure its safe and orderly and humane,” he said.

Biden spoke quickly and angrily about the situation, although he appeared powerless to stop it.

“Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging these political stunts,” he said.

The president called for Republicans to join him to pass amnesty for illegal immigrants, calling it “long overdue.”

“We need to modernize our laws so businesses can get workers they need and families don’t have to wait decades to be brought back together,” he complained.

Biden also complained there is not a museum dedicated to Hispanic Americans.

“It’s long overdue to have a national museum of the American Latino. Long overdue,” he said. “I mean it.”

Biden also noted proudly that schools are reopening after the coronavirus pandemic, reminding the audience that 28 percent of students in public schools are Hispanic.

“You all are going to own the country, man. We better darn well make sure they have every opportunity they have, not a joke,” he said.