Omnibus Package Enables Illegal Immigration, Border Advocates Say

The recently passed omnibus spending bill does not secure the border and enables illegal immigration, border advocates say.

The $1.7 trillion spending package that President Biden is set to sign into law “leaves little doubt that chaos at the border is the policy of the Democratic Party today and that their goal is to create even more of it,” President of the Federation for American Immigration (FAIR) Reform Dan Stein noted in a press release.

“Rather than do anything to regain control of our borders, the omnibus is focused entirely on processing illegal aliens as quickly as possible and transporting them to already overwhelmed communities all across the United States,” Stein added.

He also noted that “the president can restore operational control of the border simply by enforcing laws that are already on the books – many of which he voted for as a senator.”

But Stein points out that Biden and his administration are actively making the crisis on the southern border worse. “Instead, he and his party continue to deflect blame by claiming they inherited a broken system. The truth is they deliberately broke it themselves and are standing in the way of efforts to fix it,” Stein remarked.

Stein also noted that the bill will turn Custom and Border Patrol (CBP) “into a federally administered travel agency for illegal aliens” while also saddling “state and local governments with the costs of education, health care, housing and other basic needs for the endless flow of illegal aliens the Biden administration is waiving into the country.”

FAIR listed the ways that the omnibus bill would further the crisis on our southern border. For example, the list notes that the omnibus:

Provides $1.563 billion for CBP “border management” but does not allow using those funds to hire permanent border security officers, deport illegal aliens (only allows transportation to American communities), or expand border security technologies and capabilities unless it is for improving the processing of illegal aliens”

In addition, it also provides “$800 million from CBP to FEMA to pay for ‘sheltering and other services’ through grant programs awarded to open border aligned non-governmental organizations and charities.” FAIR clarifies that “this broad appropriation could be viewed as enticing others to illegally enter the country and there is no prohibition against funds being distributed to organizations in the interior.”

This means that “illegal aliens could be sheltered throughout the country under this section,” the organization adds.

Perhaps most shockingly, FAIR notes that the bill “provides millions for a controversial case management pilot program to aid illegal aliens facing deportation – which is being overseen by a nonprofit that has previously called for the defunding and abolition of ICE.”

FAIR says that the bill “allows the Office of Refugee Resettlement to accept private donations from politically motivated organizations for the care of unaccompanied alien children.”

FAIR also notes that “all budget increases directed towards immigration enforcement are below inflation. An unprecedented border crisis calls for funds at appropriate levels – the increases are simply insufficient.” Meanwhile, the bill also “Prohibits the use of funds for border wall construction in certain areas.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com