Fentanyl, Heroin, Guns, Stolen Vehicles Seized in Texas Drug Raid

A multi-agency task force raided an alleged auto-theft ring and seized more than 2 kilos of fentanyl along with cash, stolen vehicles and other drugs. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)
Harris County Sheriff's Office
Bob Price

HOUSTON, Texas — Law enforcement teams raided an alleged auto-theft ring in Harris County and found more than two kilos of fentanyl, guns, vehicles, cash, and other drugs. The raid took place on the southwest side of Houston.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 5 Captain Marcus Kinnard-Bing tweeted photos showing the items seized while executing a search warrant against a suspected auto-theft ring in southwest Houston on Friday.

The captain reports the seizure of 2.011 kilos of Fentanyl, 520 grams of methamphetamine, and 1.02 kilos of heroin. The photos also show the seizure of a weapons cache that included 38 guns. At least four of these guns were reported stolen, Kinnard-Bing tweeted.

In addition to the guns and drugs, the law enforcement teams seized 11 stolen vehicles, the captain’s report continued.

Captain Kinnard-Bing also reported the seizure of $14,720 in cash from the raid which took place in the 9200 block of Rasmus Drive in southwest Houston.

Law enforcement teams from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Houston Police Department assisted in the raid.

HCSO SWAT Lt. Bryan Bucinni reported additional units from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, ICE Homeland Security Investigations, and the Houston Fire Department also participated in the incident.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

