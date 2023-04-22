Fentanyl, Heroin, Guns, Stolen Vehicles Seized in Texas Drug Raid

HOUSTON, Texas — Law enforcement teams raided an alleged auto-theft ring in Harris County and found more than two kilos of fentanyl, guns, vehicles, cash, and other drugs. The raid took place on the southwest side of Houston.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 5 Captain Marcus Kinnard-Bing tweeted photos showing the items seized while executing a search warrant against a suspected auto-theft ring in southwest Houston on Friday.

HCSO CRU’s, SWAT, Bomb Squad, K9 and Air Unit assisted DPS MIG and HPD Auto Theft with executing multiple search warrants wherein 2.011 Kilos of Fentanyl, 520 Grams of Meth, 1.020 Kilos of Heroin as well as numerous other narcotics were seized. pic.twitter.com/PQPw6VXLrt — Captain Marcus A. Kinnard-Bing (@HCSO_D5Patrol) April 22, 2023

The captain reports the seizure of 2.011 kilos of Fentanyl, 520 grams of methamphetamine, and 1.02 kilos of heroin. The photos also show the seizure of a weapons cache that included 38 guns. At least four of these guns were reported stolen, Kinnard-Bing tweeted.

38 guns, 4 of which were stolen and 11 stolen vehicles were also seized. This investigation led to the arrest of 4 suspects and multiple felony warrants being issued. This is another excellent example of multiple agencies working together to make our community safer!!! pic.twitter.com/jtd8HQ9JSu — Captain Marcus A. Kinnard-Bing (@HCSO_D5Patrol) April 22, 2023

In addition to the guns and drugs, the law enforcement teams seized 11 stolen vehicles, the captain’s report continued.

Captain Kinnard-Bing also reported the seizure of $14,720 in cash from the raid which took place in the 9200 block of Rasmus Drive in southwest Houston.

Law enforcement teams from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Houston Police Department assisted in the raid.

HCSO SWAT Lt. Bryan Bucinni reported additional units from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, ICE Homeland Security Investigations, and the Houston Fire Department also participated in the incident.

We also had some help from Montgomery County SO SWAT, Katy PD, Homeland Security Investigations and the Houston Fire Department. Great teamwork by all! #hounews https://t.co/truWMaVFwO — LT Bryan Buccini (@BryanBuccini) April 22, 2023