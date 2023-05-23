Jayapal Lectures GOP for Exposing Murder Case Details, Then Reveals Minor MS-13 Suspect’s Name

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) entered into public record the previously undisclosed name of a 17-year-old illegal alien murder suspect while she was admonishing House Republicans Tuesday during a congressional hearing for revealing details of the case.

Jayapal, ranking member on the Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, appeared to have accidentally exposed the name, which appeared in the subject line of an email from Health and Human Services (HHS) that she made public during the hearing.

The email can now be viewed at this link here on the House of Representatives’ government website.

The apparent mistake by Jayapal occurred while she was accusing Republicans of what she called a “serious violation” for revealing details about the Biden administration’s mishandling of the minor, who crossed the border illegally in March 2022 and now stands accused of sexually assaulting and killing autistic 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton.

“It is imperative that we do not interfere with the integrity of criminal proceedings,” Jayapal said. “I would hope that my colleagues would not disclose any information that could impact the criminal proceedings or Ms. Nobles’ ability to get justice for her daughter.”

Jayapal then entered the email into the public record as part of the committee hearing, which featured Hamilton’s mother Tammy Nobles as a witness.

Watch:

HHS explained in the email Jaypal shared that the department sought to comply with the congressional probe into Hamilton’s murder by allowing the Judiciary Committee to view the HHS case file of the suspect only by way of a camera review.

HHS reminded the committee not to disclose non-public information, saying the suspect’s file was “highly sensitive, implicates the privacy of a minor, and appears to be relevant to matters at issue in an ongoing criminal proceeding.”

After the minor, known as an unaccompanied alien child (UAC), crossed the border illegally, the Department of Homeland Security apprehended him and handed him over to HHS, who released him to a sponsor in Maryland. HHS claimed in the file that the sponsor was the UAC’s “first cousin,” though contradictions about this also appear in the UAC’s file, according to information published by the Judiciary Committee.

When HHS sent the UAC to the home in Maryland in May 2022, he ran away one month later and allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered Hamilton one month after that, in July 2022, according to the committee’s findings.

The suspect had previously been arrested in his home country of El Salvador before the Biden administration released him into the U.S., the committee found.

Maryland police investigating Hamilton’s death confirmed the suspect had also been affiliated with the dangerous and violent MS-13 gang.

Breitbart News has reached out to Jayapal’s office for comment.