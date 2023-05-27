AOC’s Town Hall Erupts in Chaos, Constituent Calls Her ‘Piece of Sh*t’

A constituent called Rep. (D-NY) a “piece of shit” on Friday during her town hall meeting in the Corona neighborhood of New York City.

The video posted by FreedomNews.Tv FNTV, shows the man wearing a shirt with the Cuban flag on it as he waves the American flag.T

“American citizens before migrants,” the man said. “Where are you on the migrant issue? You’re a piece of s–t.”

Since spring of 2022, approximately 70,000 illegal immigrants have found their way to New York City, Breitbart reported. It is costing the New York City taxpayer $5 million every day to shelter the migrants.

AOC, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shchumer (D-NY) and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), has called on President Joe Biden to eliminate the 150 day work authorization waiting period for asylum seekers.

This is not the first such town hall incident for the Socialist New York Democrat:

“New Yorkers are ready to employ and asylum seekers are ready to work,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “The idea that denying work authorization is an effective deterrent and therefore we shouldn’t let people work is wrong. It keeps people crammed in the system & hurts migrants & citizens alike.”

Another constituent held a sign stating, “America First. Vetted legal immigrants only.” A woman also held a sign stating, “AOC: an obvious criminal.”

The Russia-Ukraine war was another point of contention during the meeting.

“We are on the verge of nuclear war with Russia,” a constituent said. “Are you going to stop this war?”

Last year, AOC voted in favor of sending $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the New York Post reported.

“Stop funding this war, there’s a lot of communities that need help and need that money,” a woman said while being removed. “I’m from that community.”

AOC said she also wanted President Joe Biden to abolish the debt ceiling. Congress has until June 5 to come to an agreement.