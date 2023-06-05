Gavin Newsom Threatens to Charge Ron DeSantis with ‘Kidnapping’ Migrants

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) accused Florida Gov Ron DeSantis (R) of “kidnapping” 16 migrants who were flown from New Mexico to Sacramento, California, allegedly without advance preparation for their arrival.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “The 16 migrants from Venezuela and Colombia were initially transported by bus from El Paso to New Mexico, where they boarded the flight to Sacramento, officials said. They were dropped off at the doorstep of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento on Friday.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a statement on Saturday accusing the state government of Florida of being behind the transfer of the migrants, who initially crossed the U.S. border in Texas.

Millions of migrants have crossed the border, many illegally, since President Joe Biden has taken office. Texas has a policy of relocating some migrants to other states and cities, often “sanctuary cities” run by Democrats.

Florida, too, has relocated migrants who were initially sent to the state. Last fall, DeSantis sent a planeload of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the offshore haven where the members of the Democratic Party elite have homes. The island, unable to accommodate the migrants despite the proliferation of political signs welcoming immigrants to the country, relocated the migrants to a shelter on a mainland military base within 24 hours.

Newsom, who spends a great deal of his time on social media trolling conservative governors, especially DeSantis, accused DeSantis of kidnapping on Monday, though there is no evidence DeSantis was involved:

Newsom, who left his state for a vacation in Mexico during deadly blizzards earlier this year winter, did not address the underlying migrant issue, or California’s generous welfare policies toward illegal migrants.

The Times notes that California authorities have yet to release documents proving that Florida was involved; the migrants never entered Florida.

