Watch: Convicted Illegal Alien Killer Escaped Prison by Scaling Wall

A convicted illegal alien murderer, who remains on the run, escaped a Chester County, Pennsylvania, prison by scaling a wall and climbing over a razor wire fence, new footage reveals.

On August 31, 34-year-old illegal alien Danelo Cavalcante of Brazil escaped from Chester County Prison less than three weeks after having been convicted of murdering 33-year-old Deborah Brandao in front of her seven-year-old daughter and her three-year-old son in April 2021. Cavalcante received a sentence of life without parole.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Cavalcante showed up at Brandao’s home while she was outside with her daughter and son. The illegal alien stabbed Brandao multiple times in front of her two children after she threatened to tell local police that Cavalcante was wanted in Brazil for a murder he allegedly committed in November 2017.

Newly released footage from the prison shows Cavalcante scaling a brick wall without being noticed by guards or other inmates. Once having scaled the wall, officials said Cavalcante climbed over razor wire, likely cutting himself, and escaped.

Pennsylvania State Police are now on their seventh day of the manhunt.

At the time of Brandao’s murder, Cavalcante attempted to flee to Mexico and, eventually, back to his native Brazil but was captured by police in Virginia before he could make it to the southern border.

Cavalcante is thought to have illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border sometime after allegedly murdering the man in Brazil in 2017 and after Brazilian law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest in June 2018.

