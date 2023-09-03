Labor Day Weekend Jailbreak: Manhunt Underway for ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Illegal Alien Killer Who Escaped Prison

A convicted illegal alien murderer is on the run this Labor Day weekend after having escaped from prison in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

A manhunt remains underway as police search for Danelo Cavalcante, a 34-year-old illegal alien from Brazil, after he escaped from Chester County Prison on August 31. A $10,000 reward is now being offered to the person who leads police to Cavalcante.

Cavalcante was spotted on surveillance footage on September 2 just 1.5 miles away from the prison and police believe he remains in the area but could now be elsewhere.

“Law enforcement is requesting that residents in the area remain indoors at this time. Lock your vehicles. Review your surveillance cameras and contact police if you observe anything suspicious,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement:

Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. Please remain vigilant in assisting with this search. If you see this individual do not approach him. Call 911 immediately. [Emphasis added]

Less than three weeks before escaping from the prison, Cavalcante was convicted of murdering 33-year-old Deborah Brandao in front of her 7-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old son in April 2021. He received a sentence of life without parole.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Cavalcante showed up at Brandao’s home while she was outside with her daughter and son. The illegal alien had threatened to kill the woman after she discovered that he was wanted in Brazil for murdering a man in November 2017.

According to prosecutors, Cavalcante grabbed Brandao by her hair, pulled her to the ground, and stabbed her to death more than a dozen times. The woman screamed for her daughter to get help but after Cavalcante fled the scene, a neighbor arrived and tried to save her life but was unsuccessful.

Cavalcante then attempted to flee to Mexico and, eventually, back to his native Brazil but was captured by police in Virginia before he could make it to the southern border.

The illegal alien is thought to have illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border sometime after allegedly murdering the man in Brazil in 2017 and after Brazilian law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest in June 2018.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.