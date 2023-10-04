Hungarian P.M. Viktor Orbán: ‘We Will Not Become a Migrant Ghetto’

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has reasserted his nation’s sovereignty, standing up to “the Soros empire, the Brussels bureaucrats and the Democrats in America.”

“This autumn, Hungary’s opponents are expected to come forward to make their demands simultaneously,” Orbán stated in an October 3 speech in Budapest. “What the Soros empire, the Brussels bureaucrats and the Democrats in America want from us is what we cannot — and I think do not want to — give them.”

The Biden administration “will continue to want us involved in the war: to supply arms, and to give more money to Ukraine, or at least to allow Brussels to give Ukraine our money,” he declared.

“Brussels wants us to let migrants in and build migrant ghettos for them, to let sexual propaganda into schools, for us to yield economic decision-making powers to them,” he said, “and furthermore, to relinquish autonomous foreign policy, and the right to have foreign policy issues decided on a unanimous basis.”

They are “threatening that if we do not do all this, they will put continuous pressure on us, withhold funds from Brussels, and — through the coffers of the Soros empire — pay the Hungarian left, the Hungarian government’s domestic opponents,” he stated.

In response to these demands from the international left, Orbán said that Hungary does “not belong to the club of ‘Jawohl countries,’ who, when they receive a phone call from Brussels, simply answer: ‘Jawohl!’”

Secondly, he continued, “Hungary cannot allow anyone to restrict its independence and sovereignty. This is not only because of common sense, and not only because of historical experience, but also because the Hungarian constitution simply does not allow it, and indeed, expressly forbids it.”

“Hungary is a sovereign country,” Orbán summarized in an accompanying post on Twitter (X). “We will not become a migrant ghetto and we will not give up our right to have our own foreign and economic policy.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome