Biden’s Deputies Reveal Population of 5.7 Million Known Illegals

President Joe Biden’s deputies have accidentally revealed they are hiding a population of 5.7 million illegal immigrants in the United States.

The long-concealed number was revealed inside an agency request for a contractor to run “case management” and ensure “community service referrals” for the administration’s growing population of illegal migrants.

The small print of “contract opportunity” notice says: “These [contract] services will need to engage with a large portion of the 5.7 million individuals on the current non-detained docket.”

The Department of Homeland defines the “non-detained docket” as the population of immigration-related “cases involving noncitizens not being held in an ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] detention facility.”

RELATED: TX Border Hotspot Secured by BARBED WIRE Ahead of Title 42’s End

Greg Abbott via Storyful

The contract “is just a push by the open border advocates to provide welfare benefits to six million people … They’re [also] going to give legal assistance to illegal aliens at the taxpayers’ expense to fight the government [deportation process in court],” the former chief of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, Tom Homan, told The New York Post.

The population has exploded as Biden’s deputies invited at least 4 million migrants into Americans’ communities, workplaces, and schools.

Most of the 5.7 million people are part of the huge population that Biden’s deputies have registered and released at the southern border.

The 5.7 million estimate for the “non-detained docket” is almost twice the 3 million estimate offered in June 2022 by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University.

Biden’s pro-migration border chief is the Cuban-born Alejandro Mayorkas. He is already spending billions of dollars each year to bus and fly illegals from South America into the jobs needed by Americans, including the millions of despairing Americans who have been pushed out of the job market by the nation’s job market.

The low-wage migrants are being sent to New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Boston, so blocking many more Americans from dreams of getting good jobs and careers in those cities.

The federal document says the contract should be awarded during the next 12 months, adding:

The number of affected noncitizen cases is fluid … The Government does not have a defined list of locations as of this time … Vendors may propose a plan for direct provision of food, transportation, child services, and other services, but direct provision is not required … [the contract winner will coordinate] posting of immigration bonds for participants currently in the custody of DHS and who are to be released to the non-detained docket (e.g., Voluntary Departure bonds).

Planners know the migrants can wait many years for their legal claims to be heard in the underfunded deportation system. But officials also know that when they grow the waiting list, they are also creating a huge population of foreign workers, renters, and government clients. This imported population is an economic giveaway to donors and employers who would otherwise have to negotiate with ordinary Americans about wages — and also invest in wealth-creating labor-saving machinery.

Chicago here they come pic.twitter.com/nCAKa7sK1J — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) October 12, 2023

The federal document notes the new agency “will require additional funding” as it tries to smuggle more of the illegals into Americans’ housing, training, schools, and jobs.

The contract can be blocked by GOP legislators in the House. Already, GOP legislators have blocked a request by the administration for an additional $4 billion to accelerate the delivery of more wage-cutting, rent-spiking migrants to new homes around the United States. Democrats and business groups are pressuring the GOP to approve the extra spending in the government’s 2024 appropriations bills.

Biden’s Migration

The “non-detained docket” does not include millions of illegals who sneaked undetected into the country under Biden and prior presidents.

Biden’s deputies “released at least 2,148,738 illegal aliens into the United States,” from January 2021 to March 2023, says a statement by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Immigration Subcommittee Chairman Tom McClintock (R-CA). Also, “more than 1.7 million known ‘gotaways’ have evaded Border Patrol and escaped into the interior since January 20, 2021, with untold numbers of unknown ‘gotaways’ avoiding detection during that period,” said the full report, released October 9. The overall inflow was roughly 4 million, not counting migrants released since March, the report noted.

The conveyor belt into America roars in its third year of mass migration crisis in Eagle Pass today, looking like this. Peruvians. Ecuadorians Venezuelans Hondurans Guatemalans here pic.twitter.com/el8wZYv2kL — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) October 12, 2023

The docket population does not include the resident population of at least 2 million visa workers, nor the roughly 40 million legal immigrants invited since 1990, all of whom also compete for wages and housing needed by Americans.

The federal policy of Extraction Migration – importing workers and renters to stimulate the U.S. consumer economy — is doing huge pocketbook and civic damage to ordinary Americans, especially to blue-collar Americans in the Heartland states.

“The America of those without college degrees has been scarred by death and staggeringly shorter life spans,” said the October 3 op-ed by Princeton professors Anne Case and Angus Deaton. They wrote:

In the 1970s, American life expectancy grew by about four months each year. By the 1980s, it was similar to life expectancy in other rich countries. Since then, other countries have continued to progress, with life spans increasing by more than two and a half months a year. But the United States has slowly, gradually and then precipitously fallen behind.

Americans increasingly recognize immigration as one cause of the civic damage. A 54 percent majority of Americans say immigration under President Joe Biden is making life harder for all, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll of 4,415 adults. Just 34 percent disagreed, according to the September poll.

RELATED: Texas DPS Stops Large Venezuelan Migrant Border Crossing in South Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

However, coastal elites show no interest in the damage done to Americans — or even to the migrants’ home countries — as they call for more migrants to rejuvenate their mismanaged cities.

“Migrants … inject new energy into the economy and often work harder for less than Americans,” said an October 13 pro-migration column by Farah Stockman, one of the members of the New York Times editorial board.

“An international migration Ponzi scheme is the only thing that averts a demographic doom loop for cities like New York and San Francisco,” as Americans flee the Democrats’ huge and badly-run cities, writer Michael Lind wrote in the September 26 article for Compact Magazine.

Sight unseen and NOT counted in the monthly government statistics the Biden administration lets in hundreds of thousands of immigrants who WERE going to illegally jump the border. But America never sees or knows this – without a drone like mine in Piedras Negras this am pic.twitter.com/WCE1AUwQPm — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) October 11, 2023

“We need workers that we just don’t have enough of,” Katie Tobin, the senior director for transborder security on the National Security Council, said in May 2023.

The statement writes off many millions of Americans who have fallen out of the workforce via age, illness, drugs, alienation, and other disadvantages in comparison to the eager, cheap, and hard-working illegal migrants.

But, Tobin continued, “the Biden-Harris administration appreciates both the moral responsibility and the strategic opportunity that migration presents — it’s at the heart of our domestic and our foreign policy agendas.”