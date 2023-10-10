GOP Report: Biden Welcomed 4 Million Illegal Migrants Within 26 Months

President Joe Biden’s deputies allowed roughly four million illegal migrants into American communities during their first 26 months in office, according to a congressional report by Republican legislators.

Officials “released at least 2,148,738 illegal aliens into the United States,” from January 2021 to March 2023, says a statement by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Immigration Subcommittee Chairman Tom McClintock (R-CA).

That release of 2.1 million migrants at the border was accompanied by “an additional 205,473 aliens [who] were released into the country through illegal categorical parole programs,” the statement added.

“Meanwhile, more than 1.7 million known ‘gotaways’ have evaded Border Patrol and escaped into the interior since January 20, 2021, with untold numbers of unknown ‘gotaways’ avoiding detection during that period,” said the full report.

The 1.7 million gotaways faced little resistance from administration officials, who said they would only deport the migrants who were found guilty of major violent crimes.

The three rivers of migrants added up to a flood of more than four million illegal migrants let into the United States by March 2023.

During the same period, at least three million legal immigrants and temporary workers were admitted.

The overall illegal inflow matched the roughly seven million American births every two years.

The report also showed that Biden’s deputies have used the nation’s border laws to deport very few of the migrants.

“The Biden Administration failed to remove, through immigration court proceedings, 99.73 percent of illegal aliens released into the United States during President Biden’s first 26 months in office,” the report states.

The GOP report is titled “The Biden Border Crisis: New Data and Testimony Show How the Biden Administration Opened the Southwest Border and Abandoned Interior Immigration Enforcement.”

Since March, another flood of more than one million additional illegal migrants has been able to walk, fly, drive, and run over the border as Biden’s officials state they are enforcing the border laws.

Many Americans misinterpret those official statements as a promise to defend the border.

But when officials say they are enforcing the border law, they are also saying that they enforce loopholes to let migrants into Americans’ communities, workplaces, and schools.

Biden’s border chief is a Cuban-born, pro-migration radical, Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas has repeatedly described his goal of “expanding regular [migration] pathways” so employers can get all the foreign workers they want without offering higher wages to Americans.

“Regrettably, our legal immigration system is not designed to meet the needs of employers here in the United States,” Mayorkas told the Senate’s judiciary committee in May. He continued:

We have employers who are striving to hire, to find people who could fill jobs to contribute to our country’s economic prosperity. Regrettably, regrettably, our legal immigration system is not designed to meet that need of employers here in the United States, despite the fact that individuals from other countries want to come here to work — even seasonally, even temporarily — earn the money that they can bring back to their home countries and support their families there.

In December 2022, Mayorkas told ElPasoMatters.org:

We look to our partner to the north that has a much more nimble immigration system that can be retooled to the needs at the moment. For example, Canada is in need of 1 million workers and they have agreed that in 2023, they will admit 1.4 million … immigrants to fill that labor need that Canadians themselves cannot. We are stuck in antiquated laws that do not meet our current needs. And they haven’t been working for many, many years.

His view is widely shared in the administration.

“As our economy grows, we need workers that we just don’t have enough of,” claimed Katie Tobin, the senior director for transborder security on the White House’s National Security Council. “So it is in our interest to bring people in and to stay competitive globally,” she said on May 15.

“The issue of immigration is how do we make sure that companies and businesses have the opportunity to employ people,” Biden’s labor secretary told Walsh told Fox Business in December 2022. “Every business leader in America I speak to, every single one, says it’s really important … for us to figure out the immigration issue,” said Secretary Marty Walsh, who has since left the administration.

Investors and employers favor migration because it reduces wages, boosts consumer sales, and raises rents. In May 2023, the FWD.us advocacy group for West Coast investors lamented the migration cuts that took place under President Donald Trump: “Researchers find that this sudden population shift is associated with a squeeze on labor supply as well as upward pressures on wages and home prices [and] These upward pressures can lead to higher wages.”

Since 2020, Americans’ wages have flatlined or fallen amid the wage cuts and housing inflation caused by Biden’s flood of penniless, indebted, and hardworking migrants. That economic trauma has also pushed more Americans to the sidelines of the economy and society.