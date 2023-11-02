Democrat Mayors Overwhelmed by Migrants Want $5 Billion in Federal Aid

Mayors who allowed a wave of migrants to settle in their cities want President Joe Biden (D) to help foot the bill with federal aid.

Mayors of five cities — Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York — want to meet with the president regarding the issue, Fox News reported Thursday, citing a recent letter from the group of Democrat officials obtained by the Associated Press (AP).

Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York are self-proclaimed “sanctuary cities.”

The news comes after Biden’s deputies asked Congress for an extra $14 billion to bus illegal migrants to the United States border, then move them into hotels in communities across the nation, Breitbart News reported October 20.

In the letter, the mayors expressed appreciation for the $1.4 billion in proposed aid. However, the group requested $5 billion to help with the problem.

The Associated Press (AP) report stated the migrants are arriving in those cities with “little to no coordination, support or resources from his [Biden’s] administration”:

Migrants are sleeping in police station foyers in Chicago. In New York, a cruise ship terminal was turned into a shelter. In Denver, the number of migrants arriving has increased tenfold and available space to shelter them has withered. With fewer available work authorizations, these migrants cannot find work that would allow them to get into proper housing. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, who is leading the coalition, said nearly every conversation he has had with arriving migrants is the same: Can he help them find a job, they ask.

Border Patrol agents in the five Texas-based sectors apprehended over 2.6 million migrants over the past two fiscal years, Breitbart News reported Monday.

Since Biden took office in 2021, “agents in the five Texas-based border sectors apprehended more than 3,576,000 migrants who crossed between ports of entry,” Breitbart News’s Bob Price noted.

Meanwhile, Biden is planning to build more miles of border wall in Texas after dismissing its construction under former President Donald Trump, Breitbart News reported earlier in October.

But when he took office, Biden signed an executive order stopping the construction. He deemed the wall a “waste of money” and “not a serious policy solution” to the illegal immigration problem that is plaguing the nation.