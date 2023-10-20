President Joe Biden’s deputies are asking Congress for $14 billion extra to help bus illegal migrants up to the U.S. border and onward into hotels in many cities and towns around the nation.

The request is being touted as “border security” even though very few funds would be used to exclude economic migrants. For example, Biden’s deputies have ushered more than 300,000 economic migrants through the U.S. border in September alone. The 2023 inflow has added up to roughly 2.5 million, not counting legal migrants and temporary workers.

Instead, much of the requested money would be used to help more job-seeking migrants reach the U.S. border, register and release them, and then bus them to hotels, job training, and American workplaces around the United States.

The massive request — buried in a larger $106 billion request — may be intended to cover planned migrant aid by Democrat-run cities through the 2024 presidential campaign. That cash flow would help pro-migration groups minimize voters’ recognition of the huge costs to cities, taxpayers, and Americans.

The government’s flood of illegal migrants is already displacing many lower-income Americans from decent jobs and housing as well as granting a huge windfall to employers, real estate investors, and government agencies.

The Washington Post reported:

The request includes more than $6 billion for “border operations,” including $4.4 billion for DHS [Department of Homeland Security], and $3.1 billion for additional border patrol agents, asylum officers, and processing personnel. The request also includes $1.4 billion for state and local governments to help them with shelter and services for migrants.

“Giving the Biden Admin more money to fuel its disastrous open-borders resettlement operation is insanity,” responded Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN). “It would worsen the border crisis, not stop it,” he tweeted.

The funding will “offer ZERO actual border security while providing more money to process more people … & continue to rack up mountains of debt,” said a tweet by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

In August, Breitbart News reported on the details of the White House’s request for $4 billion in claimed “border security” funding:

Up to $800 million is intended to fund new migrant pathways from Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Ecuador into U.S. communities. These “Safe Mobility Offices” are intended to offer a safer and cheaper route for African, European, and Asian economic migrants who are seeking to break into the United States. A growing number of global migrants fly into Ecuador or Columbia before starting their trek to the Texas border. This growing flow of illegals skews the nation’s economy in favor of investors, Wall Street, and the coastal states. The request also asks for an extra $714 million for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which was created to deport illegal migrants. But the request also asks for permission to move funding around in the agency — so that funding can be used for the housing program that would shelter migrants while they take the U.S. jobs they need to pay off smuggling debts. The program would also provide illegal migrants with free legal advice on how to slip through the immigration rules that were enacted to protect Americans from illegal migrants. The request also asks for an additional $600 million for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That agency funds many of the transport networks and shelters that migrants use as they displace locals from jobs in New York, Chicago, and other cities.

Biden asking for more border $ to help pass his Ukraine war bill. Let’s be very clear. Every dollar of those funds will be used to expedite the resettlement of illegal aliens INTO the United States. These are NOT “border security” funds—these are invasion acceleration funds. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 19, 2023

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and boosted rents and housing prices. It has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy further sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans because the population replacement allows elites and the establishment to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

Please meet Jeffery from Eureka he’s 21 yr’s old he lead his family to believe he’s in Reno but took a detour to San Francisco and got stuck here because of drugs (Drug Tourism) he says he’s interested in treatment but please hear his whole story pic.twitter.com/MuLCiW7soQ — jj smith (@war24182236) September 23, 2023

Migration — especially labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. In September, a Reuters/Ipsos poll of 4,415 adults showed that a 54 percent majority of Americans said immigration under President Joe Biden is making life harder for all Americans, up from 48 percent in July. Fifty-seven percent of independents agreed with the “harder” view, while just 17 percent of all adults “strongly” disagreed.