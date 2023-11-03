President Joe Biden’s agencies will import nearly 65,000 H-2B foreign visa workers to take blue-collar jobs as tens of millions of Americans remain entirely out of the workforce.

Late on Friday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Labor Department announced that they will allow businesses to import 65,000 additional H-2B foreign visa workers to take jobs in construction, meatpacking, landscaping, and other industries.

Already, businesses are allowed to import 66,000 H-2B foreign visa workers to take blue-collar, nonagricultural American jobs annually. Former President Donald Trump routinely brought in additional H-2B foreign visa workers for businesses to hire, and Biden is doing the same.

Specifically, 20,000 H-2B visas will go to foreign workers from Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras, while the remaining 45,000 visas will go to foreign workers who have been recently previously approved for H-2B visas.

Annually, the U.S. gives green cards to about 1.2 million legal immigrants, while another 1.4 million foreign workers are admitted every year on visas to take American jobs.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens are added to the labor market every year, many on work permits given to them by the federal government.

As Breitbart News has chronicled for years, the H-2B visa program is fraught with abuse.

Such an expansion of foreign workers in the nation’s labor market comes as recent research shows that there are 44.3 million American-born men and women from 16 to 64 years old who are not in the workforce at all — almost ten million more than in the year 2000 when 34.4 million were not in the workforce — not including those counted as unemployed.

Meanwhile, foreign workers have seen their share of the workforce hit the highest level in almost 30 years at more than 18 percent, with close to 30 million now holding U.S. jobs.

