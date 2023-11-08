CLAIM: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Wednesday night at the GOP presidential primary debate that President Joe Biden’s recent budget request for the United States-Mexico border includes tons of taxpayer money to bus and fly illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

VERDICT: True. Biden’s budget request for the border includes billions of taxpayer dollars for “processing” border crossers and illegal aliens — a measure that would see Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials more quickly releasing new arrivals into American communities.

“[Biden] says he has money for the border [in his budget request], and the media will repeat that,” DeSantis said at the debate. “When you look at it, what most of the money is is money to process more illegal aliens into this country. How is that solving the problem? That’s making the problem worse.”

Indeed, as Breitbart News reported in late October, Biden’s budget request for the border totals $106 billion, which includes billions to process border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior and billions more for sanctuary jurisdictions to provide housing and services to new arrivals.

