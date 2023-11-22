Migrants Across America Enjoy First Thanksgiving with Free Turkey Feasts

Migrants across the country are enjoying their first Thanksgiving with free feasts featuring turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing as President Joe Biden has driven illegal immigration to the United States to unprecedented levels.

In the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, where tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived since summer 2022, Levy Restaurants is producing 4,000 Thanksgiving meals.

Some of those meals will go to migrants who have been living in city-run shelters as well as sleeping on police station floors and at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Similarly, in the sanctuary city of Boston, Massachusetts, thousands of Haitian migrants are getting Thanksgiving feasts, according to Boston 25 News:

About 2,000 Haitian migrants celebrated their first Thanksgiving in the United States through an event organized by a local non-profit as many families are still unsure where they are going to sleep. [Emphasis added] Immigrant Family Services Institute (IFSI) provided turkey dinners with Haitian sides including rice, beans, and fried plantains in a joyful feast at several locations across Massachusetts. [Emphasis added] “I feel so excited. I feel at home,” said Remy Pierre at the IFSI office in Mattapan. “I feel very grateful and joyful, because, right now, we were singing together, we were dancing together. We feel the family lifestyle.” [Emphasis added]

Also, in San Diego, California, a local Catholic Church is serving Thanksgiving dinners to thousands of migrants who have recently arrived from the U.S.-Mexico border. The migrants have been living in a shelter that was built about two months ago.

“We felt like the spirit was calling us to do this,” Father Scott Santarosa, with the church, told CBS 8 News. “We’ve been asking, ‘What does it mean to be a Jesuit Catholic parish here so close to the border?’ and I think this was a way God had us answer those prayers.”

In the sanctuary city of St. Louis, Missouri, local non-profits hosted newly arrived migrants for a Thanksgiving feast. In 2022 alone, St. Louis saw an influx of about 1,000 refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan as part of Biden’s policy initiatives.

