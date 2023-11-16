Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, there have been about 6.5 million illegal aliens encountered at the United States-Mexico border, according to a report from Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee.

The report, issued by Chairman Mark Greene (R-TN), shows the number of illegal alien encounters at the southern border under Biden outpace annual U.S births, where close to four million are born every year.

“It may be a new fiscal year, but we’re still stuck in the same historic border crisis,” Green said in a statement.

Under Biden and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 6.5 million illegal aliens have been encountered at the southern border, while nearly two million are considered “known got-aways,” those illegal aliens who are known to have successfully crossed the border undeterred by Border Patrol agents.

Experts have long asserted that millions more illegal aliens are likely to have, unknown to authorities, successfully crossed the border – a group known as “unknown got-aways.”

Altogether, about 7.8 million illegal aliens have been encountered at U.S. borders since Biden took office. Millions of those encountered at the nation’s borders have been directly released into American communities by the DHS thanks to the administration’s expansive catch and release network.

“These are catastrophic numbers across the board … I want to make this very clear to Secretary Mayorkas: Accountability is coming,” Green said.

Estimates from June suggest that nearly 17 million illegal aliens now reside across the U.S., costing American taxpayers $163 billion annually. This amount, though, does not factor in the higher cost of housing, unpaid hospital bills, lower wages, and lost jobs that Americans are on the hook for as a result of illegal immigration.

