Activists in Dallas, Texas, and other Lone Star State shelters are warning that they are over capacity and have no room for more illegals, and their contacts northward are saying the same thing.

Despite the near complete depletion of resources to care for illegals, Biden’s wide open border crisis remains a threat, and thousands more are pouring across the border every day, sometimes even by the hour.

Isabel Marquez, Associate Pastor of Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas, recently told the Dallas Observer that her shelter is overrun and they have no more room.

“We want to serve our communities and we want to welcome all these people,” Marquez insisted. “But, yeah, that’s the worry that we all have: What is going to happen if we are running out of space? I mean, we are out of space already. And they’re still coming.”

And they do keep coming. According to a report citing unofficial CBP (United States Customs and Border Protection) sources, border officials encountered more than 300,000 illegal border crossers in December alone, the most ever recorded. And those are the ones CBP officials caught. There is no telling how many tens of thousands got through and bypassed authorities.

Pastor Marquez added that Texas-based shelters are not the only ones that are stressed and over capacity. Her contacts in cities such as Denver, Chicago, New York and elsewhere are all saying the same thing.

Speaking of her activist cohorts in other states, Marquez added, “And when we call them, we have to face the reality that all the shelters right now are being overcrowded, over capacity. So there is no more [room].”

Denver, for instance, has replaced New York and Chicago as the highest receiver of illegals per capita to its legal citizens. More than 36,000 needy, homeless border crossers have arrived in Denver since mid-2022, the Colorado Sun reported.

In December alone, more than 144 buses carrying illegals dropped off their passengers in the Mile High City, the paper added.

Meanwhile, Chicago, another so-called “sanctuary city,” has seen 27,000 illegals arrive, most bused in by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, according to Chicago’s WTTW-TV.

Many of these Democrat-dominated northern locales that have spent years puffing their chests over their “compassionate” sanctuary city policies are now racing to pass laws banning buses or putting draconian limits on them to try to stem the tide of the Republican Texas governor’s plans to spread Biden’s illegals northward.

For his part, Gov. Abbott has blasted the utter hypocrisy of these “sanctuary city” mayors who are caterwauling about his efforts to send Biden’s illegals to their cities.

Speaking to Fox Business Network on Jan, 4, Abbott was asked about the Democrat mayors attacking him over the buses.

“Yes, I mean, they should be embarrassed because it is utter hypocrisy,” Abbott said. “For all — for one, all these mayors are mayors of sanctuary cities. And they say, oh, bring us your migrants. And we sent them migrants. And now they’re complaining about it. It shows they’re hypocrites. It shows that Democrats truly are a party against illegal immigrants, except when it’s confined only to states like Texas.”

“What we are doing is, small little towns in the state of Texas, like Del Rio and Eagle Pass, etc., they have no capability of dealing with these illegal immigrants,” he added. “And that’s exactly why we were having to send them to New York and Chicago, etc. And it’s just stunning that these mayors are blaming me, as opposed to the president of the United States, because it’s the president of the United States that has the authority to fix this, just like President Trump was able to fix it.”

WATCH — NYC Mayor Eric Adams: Migrant Crisis Will Destroy New York City

Abbott has also said that he has sent more than 85,400 migrants to northern cities, which is but a small segment of the more than 4 million who have streamed across our border thanks to Joe Biden’s failed border policies.

The problem, of course, is costing billions. And not just in the temporary housing and sheltering sector, either. The billions continue to be spent even after these illegals are settled, and even when many have found jobs, legally or otherwise.

A recent look at migrant households finds that most are on some form of welfare for years after settling in.

The 2022 Survey of Income & Program Participation indicates that 54% of households headed by immigrants — naturalized citizens, legal residents, & illegal immigrants — used one or more major welfare program, compared to 39% for U.S.-born households.https://t.co/yrdcDxLEVP — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) December 19, 2023

The study released last month found that 59 percent of households headed by an illegal alien and 52 percent of legal migrants are relying on some form of welfare. That compared to 39 percent of natural-born American households.

In more detail, the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) report found that immigrants — both legal and illegal — have especially high use of food programs (36% vs. 25% for the U.S.-born), Medicaid (37% vs. 25% for the U.S.-born), and the Earned Income Tax Credit (16% vs. 12% for the U.S.-born).

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston